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The US may impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil and gas

09:51, 17 July 2026 235
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Lindsey Graham's US sanctions bill against Russia has received Senate support.
The US may impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil and gas
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The updated bipartisan bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia has received support from over 60 US senators, giving it enough votes to overcome the filibuster procedure in the Senate.

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As Axios reports, the document already has at least 61 co-sponsors, including 39 Republicans and 22 Democrats. The bill was prepared by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and is now being promoted by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The document grants the US president the authority to impose 100 percent secondary tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas. Primarily, this concerns the largest importers of Russian energy resources, including China and India.

Additionally, the bill contains provisions aimed at the so-called Russian "shadow fleet" — a network of tankers used to circumvent international sanctions during the export of Russian oil.

The document still needs to be considered by the Senate, after which it must be approved by the House of Representatives.

According to Axios, Republican leadership has already begun preparations to bring the bill to the Senate floor by conducting an internal procedure to check for objections among senators (the hotline procedure). This indicates an intention to advance the document to a vote soon.

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