Postgraduate Employees Have the Right to a Paid Day Off: What the Labor Code Provides

Employees who combine work with postgraduate studies have the right to additional labor guarantees.

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Combining work with postgraduate studies entails a number of labor guarantees for employees. According to Article 218 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, employees studying in postgraduate programs without interrupting their work have the right to additional time for studying.

At their request, during the four years of study, they are granted one day off from work per week. This day is paid at 50% of the employee's average salary, according to the State Labor Service.

It is noted that the law provides an additional guarantee for postgraduates in their fourth year of study. In particular, the employee may be granted an additional day off per week. This additional day is provided without pay.

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