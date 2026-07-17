Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allowed the VARUS supermarket chain to acquire the KOLO store chain

According to KOLO, currently more than 250 of their stores operate in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Odesa, while Varus has 119 supermarkets in various cities.

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The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted permission to LLC "Omega", which operates the VARUS supermarket chain, to acquire control over LLC "Aretail" – the company managing the KOLO grocery store chain.

The relevant decision was made by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on July 16.

VARUS stated that this deal will become one of the largest in the Ukrainian retail market in 2026.

According to the company, the merger will significantly strengthen the business's position in the convenience retail segment – the "near home" store format.

The terms of the deal, its cost, and completion dates are not disclosed by the parties.

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