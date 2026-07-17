Nataliya Stukalo Elected Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance

Nataliya Stukalo was elected head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance.

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Nataliya Stukalo was elected head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAHEQA). The corresponding decision was made during the meeting of the National Agency.

It is noted that the relevant submission has been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for appointment to the position.

Commenting on her election, Nataliya Stukalo noted that a significant amount of work lies ahead, aimed at the further development of a modern system for ensuring the quality of higher education in Ukraine in accordance with European standards.

Nataliya Stukalo is a scientist and educator in the field of international economics and issues of higher education quality, Doctor of Economic Sciences, professor, and a member of the Board of Directors of the International Network of Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education.

Before being elected to the National Agency, she was head of the Department of International Finance and dean of the Faculty of International Economics at the Oles Honchar Dnipro National University, as well as chair of the specialized academic council for defending doctoral dissertations.

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