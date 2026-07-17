Kyiv plans to restore the Metro Bridge: what about train traffic

Kyiv Metro will commission a restoration project for the Metro Bridge over the Dnipro River for almost 60 million UAH.

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Kyiv Metro company has announced a tender for the development of design documentation for the restoration and adaptation of the metro viaduct over the Dnipro River on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line. The expected cost of the design work procurement is 59.3 million UAH.

The "Dnipro" metro station is a local heritage site and has protected status, so all work on the object will be carried out in the format of restoration.

As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the project will provide for the restoration of the span part of the metro viaduct of the Metro Bridge, as well as the right-bank and left-bank viaducts. In addition, solutions are planned to be developed for the restoration of waterproofing of structures using modern materials and technologies, as well as the elimination of surface corrosion damage to supports and parts of the span structures.

A separate direction will be the equipping of the structure with a system for monitoring the geometric parameters of load-bearing structures and their connection nodes. This should ensure constant control of the technical condition of the bridge and allow tracking its parameters during operation.

The project should also provide for the repair of service premises, modernization of fire and security alarm systems, as well as updating video surveillance systems.

The KCSA noted that the sequence, timing, and cost of the capital repair will be determined after the development of design documentation and passing the state expertise. The expected cost of design work procurement is 59,316,172.04 UAH.

What about metro train traffic on the bridge

It is noted that currently train traffic over the Metro Bridge is carried out in the usual mode. Kyiv Metro company stated that transportation safety is fully ensured. Specialists are also carrying out necessary infrastructure maintenance work.

The Metro Bridge was opened in November 1965. It connected the right and left banks of Kyiv and provided a connection between the "Dnipro" station and the stations "Hydropark", "Livoberezhna", and "Darnytsia".

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