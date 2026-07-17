Reviews and digests of judicial practice became available in the Supreme Court's Legal Positions Database

Search by reviews and digests of judicial practice has been launched in the Supreme Court's Legal Positions Database.

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The Supreme Court has expanded the functionality of the Legal Positions Database by adding reviews and digests of judicial practice. From now on, users can not only view court decisions but also search the content of analytical materials.

Note that earlier, a new option "Relevant Supreme Court Practice" was launched in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, which allows finding the Supreme Court's legal positions on specific issues. This new tool became possible thanks to the integration of the Register with the Supreme Court's Legal Positions Database.

Users have access to search by texts of reviews and digests of judicial practice with the ability to:

search by keywords – just enter a word or phrase, and the system will find relevant fragments of review or digest texts containing them. From the search results, you can immediately go to the page with the text of the corresponding legal position;

quickly refine search results – using filters, you can limit the selection of documents to the practice of the relevant cassation court, the Supreme Court's Grand Chamber, the European Court of Human Rights, or the Court of the European Union;

perform advanced manual search – for more precise searching, it is possible to independently set selection parameters, including choosing the type of document (thematic or periodic review, digest), category of legal relations, and other necessary criteria.

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