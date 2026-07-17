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Hungary has launched an investigation into former minister Szijjártó over alleged ties with Russia

13:18, 17 July 2026 184
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The case is already being handled by law enforcement agencies.
Hungary has launched an investigation into former minister Szijjártó over alleged ties with Russia
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The new Hungarian government has launched an investigation into the country's former foreign minister Péter Szijjártó due to his possible connections with Russia. This was reported by the Hungarian publication agency 444.hu.

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During the election campaign, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that if he won the elections, he would initiate an investigation into Szijjártó's activities. He accused the former minister of treason.

On July 16, during a press conference, media representatives asked Magyar whether a case had already been opened against Szijjártó. The head of government confirmed that law enforcement agencies are handling the matter but refused to provide details.

"There are classified documents, documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as other materials. When information becomes available, we will announce it," said Péter Magyar.

According to the prime minister, the investigation is also related to the case of the Ukrainian "golden convoy."

Péter Szijjártó held the position of Hungary's foreign minister from September 2014 to May 2026. Before his appointment, he worked as a personal representative of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The reason for starting the investigation was journalistic inquiries that suggested the possible existence of a permanent unofficial communication channel between Szijjártó and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the authors of the investigations, through the former head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Russia may have received confidential information about internal processes within the European Union.

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