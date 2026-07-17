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Naftogaz Supervisory Board Appointed Serhiy Fedorenko Acting Head of the Company

14:02, 17 July 2026 106
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Serhiy Fedorenko will temporarily lead NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.
Naftogaz Supervisory Board Appointed Serhiy Fedorenko Acting Head of the Company
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The independent supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" appointed Serhiy Fedorenko as acting head of the company for a specified period.

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This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

"Serhiy informed that the independent supervisory board of Naftogaz unanimously appointed Serhiy Fedorenko—a professional who went through the transformation of "Ukrnafta" together with Serhiy Koretskyi—to lead the company for a defined period," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that under Koretskyi's team leadership, "Ukrnafta" managed to cleanse internal processes from oligarchic influence.

"It was a path of successful cleansing of all internal processes in the company from predatory oligarchic influence, and thanks to this, "Ukrnafta" became one of the most profitable state-owned companies," the Head of State noted.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the heating season, which Zelenskyy called a critical priority.

The President reported that the restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian attacks is ongoing. According to him, on July 17, Russian forces again struck Naftogaz facilities, causing significant damage to the company.

"We discussed with the Prime Minister what steps are needed under such conditions, and it is important that despite constant Russian attacks, we implement everything agreed upon for winter preparations," Zelenskyy added.

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