  1. In Ukraine

New restrictions are being prepared for electric scooters: Lviv is one of the first to introduce a speed limit

13:44, 17 July 2026 108
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
New rules for the use of electric scooters are being prepared in Ukraine due to the increase in the number of road accidents.
New restrictions are being prepared for electric scooters: Lviv is one of the first to introduce a speed limit
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In summer, the number of electric scooters on the streets of Ukrainian cities rapidly increases. Along with the popularity of this type of transport, the number of road traffic accidents and injuries also rises, especially among children and teenagers. Medical professionals note that after falls from electric scooters, minors often end up in hospitals with fractures, traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and other serious injuries.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The situation in Lviv is indicative. Only during June and the first two weeks of July, 70 children who were injured while riding electric scooters sought medical help in the city's healthcare facilities.

Experts explain that the main causes of such incidents are neglect of traffic rules, exceeding safe speeds, lack of protective gear, and children operating electric scooters without sufficient skills. At the same time, parents do not always realize that even a short ride without a helmet can end in a serious injury.

As emphasized by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the rapid spread of electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards, and other small electric transport has created a serious challenge for urban infrastructure, which is struggling to adapt to new types of mobility. The increase in the number of accidents forces authorities to seek both legislative and practical ways to improve safety.

For this reason, Ukraine proposes a comprehensive regulation of the use of electric scooters, unicycles, electric bicycles, segways, hoverboards, and other small electric transport. This concerns draft law No. 15284 "On the peculiarities of using small electric transport in Ukraine," the necessity of which the authors explain by the increase in accidents involving such vehicles.

Additionally, draft law No. 3023 is being prepared for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to define the legal status of personal light electric transport and its users.

Meanwhile, while legislative initiatives are still under consideration, some cities have already begun independently implementing additional safety measures.

In particular, Lviv is preparing to limit the speed of electric scooters. The city has already identified the first 11 locations where experimental road signs will be installed to limit the speed of electric scooters, unicycles, and bicycles to 15 km/h.

According to the Lviv City Council, the new signs will appear in areas recognized as potentially dangerous based on accident analysis and residents' complaints.

The Department of Urban Mobility and Street Infrastructure noted that when selecting these locations, they took into account the patrol police statistics on road traffic accidents involving pedestrians and electric scooter users for 2023–2025.

The speed limit is planned to be introduced at the following locations:

  • Intersection of Vyacheslav Chornovil Avenue and Lypynskoho Street;
  • Kulisha Street;
  • Shevchenka Street (from Pstrak Street to Khorvatska Street);
  • Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street;
  • Horodotska Street (from Meretyna Street to Ozarkevycha Street);
  • Doroshenka Street (from building No. 45 to No. 65);
  • Kopernyka Street (from Lema Square to Bandera Street);
  • Soborna Square;
  • Pekarska Street (from Soborna Square to Tershakovtsiv Street);
  • Pasichna Street (from Holubets Street to Tadzhytska Street);
  • Intersection of Knyahyni Olhy Street and Volodymyr Velykyi Street.

At the same time, European countries are already tightening requirements for users of such transport. In particular, in Poland, children under 13 years old are prohibited from operating electric scooters and other personal transport devices on roads. The only exception is movement in residential areas under adult supervision.

Also, persons under 16 years old are required to wear protective helmets when riding bicycles, electric scooters, electric bicycles, and other personal transport devices.

The first fine was issued just a few hours after the new rules came into force. The fine was given to the mother of a 14-year-old teenager who rode an electric scooter without a helmet.

The article posted in the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" raised the issue of possible introduction of technical control for such transport in Ukraine — in particular, certification during sale or technical inspection during operation. At the same time, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories notes that in the near future electric transport will not receive the status of full-fledged wheeled vehicles and will not be subject to mandatory classification or certification.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 3k
Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 3k
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 3k
Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

17:14, 16 July 2026 3k
Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 4k
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Supreme Court: A child's perception of their surname is primarily shaped by the mother’s influence, not by peers' mockery

A child's desire to bear the mother's surname alone is not sufficient grounds for changing it unless it is proven to be in the child's best interests.

Square meters at the expense of neighbors: when the court will force to return common property, and when it will allow reconstruction

The Supreme Court confirmed that an apartment owner cannot increase its area at the expense of the attic without the consent of all co-owners of the building, and the state registration of such an expansion may be canceled.

Military housing will be prohibited from alienation until the end of the war and six months after: new duties for notaries and executors

Moratorium on eviction of military personnel and protection of vulnerable persons from real estate fraud: analysis of the draft law on strengthening the protection of housing rights.

Remote Military Medical Commission for Servicemen Abroad and Deferral up to Three Years after Contract: What Guarantees Are Being Prepared for Servicemen

After discharge from service, contract servicemen may receive additional guarantees, and wounded servicemen — longer payments during treatment.

Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

The Supreme Court clarified that if the enforcement proceedings have long been completed and the claimant no longer asserts any claims, the arrest of property may violate the right of ownership.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]