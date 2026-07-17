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Ihor Klymenko to Head the National Security and Defense Council: Appointment Decree Is Being Prepared

14:24, 17 July 2026 284
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The new National Security and Defense Council Secretary must ensure effective interaction among all components of the security and defense sector.
Ihor Klymenko to Head the National Security and Defense Council: Appointment Decree Is Being Prepared
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he has proposed Ihor Klymenko for the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

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“I proposed him for the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The relevant appointment decree is already being prepared,” Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked Klymenko for his work within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, emphasizing that he will continue to serve Ukraine in the field of protecting the state and its citizens.

“There have been many difficult challenges, and the response was always effective. Ihor Klymenko will continue working for Ukraine in the sphere of protecting our state and people,” the head of state stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, one of the key tasks of the new NSDC secretary will be to ensure the most effective coordination among all components of the security and defense sector, as well as daily control over the implementation of adopted decisions.

The President emphasized that every decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters must be fully implemented within the established deadlines.

A separate priority of work named by Zelenskyy is the coordination of defense production.

“The Government of Ukraine, our Defense and Security Forces, and the entire system of state structures must operate exactly as necessary to achieve the defined state goals,” the President said.

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