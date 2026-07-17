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Special Unified Entrance Exam Session for Admission to Master's and PhD Programs: How to Retake the Exam or Improve Your Score

15:20, 17 July 2026 92
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Applicants for master's and PhD programs in 2026 will have the opportunity to retake the unified entrance exam during a special session, even if they missed the main testing or want to improve their competitive score.
Special Unified Entrance Exam Session for Admission to Master's and PhD Programs: How to Retake the Exam or Improve Your Score
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Applicants planning to enter master's or PhD programs in 2026 will have an additional opportunity to take the Unified Entrance Exam (UEE). The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the holding of specially organized sessions, which can be attended both by those who did not take the main testing and by applicants who wish to improve their results. The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported this.

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Who can participate in the special session

Specially arranged UEE sessions are intended for several categories of applicants. Registration will be open to individuals who did not submit documents for participation in the main session, applicants who were registered but did not appear for testing, as well as those who wish to retake the exam to obtain a higher competitive score and improve their admission chances.

The UCEQA emphasized that the holding of special sessions will be funded by physical or legal entities. The participation cost is promised to be announced no later than August 5.

Registration of participants will last from August 7 to 17. To do this, applicants need to contact the admissions committee of the higher education institution to which they plan to submit documents.

Dates of UEE and announcement of results

Specially organized sessions of the unified entrance exam are scheduled for September 11–13.

Participants will be able to view their test results on a scale of 100–200 points in their electronic accounts on the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment website until September 21 inclusive.

At the same time, the UCEQA noted that in 2026, special sessions of the Unified Professional Entrance Exam (UPEE) and the unified entrance exam in research methodology are not planned.

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