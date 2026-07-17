The Constitutional Court of Ukraine discussed the reform of constitutional justice and the Czech experience of disciplinary proceedings with representatives of the Czech Republic and the OSCE

A meeting was held at the Constitutional Court of Ukraine with representatives of the Czech Republic and the OSCE, during which the reform of constitutional justice, the use of Czech experience, and further cooperation were discussed.

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A meeting took place at the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which became another step in developing one of the most meaningful areas of international cooperation of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine – dialogue with the constitutional justice of the Czech Republic. This was reported by the CCU.

Acting Chairman of the CCU Oleksandr Petryshyn and judges Oleksandr Vodyannikov, Viktor Horodenko, Viktor Kychun, and Oksana Hryshchuk met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ukraine Luboš Veselý and the OSCE Chairmanship Special Representative – Project Coordinator in Ukraine Petro Maresh.

Opening the meeting, Oleksandr Petryshyn recalled that cooperation between the constitutional courts of Ukraine and the Czech Republic has been ongoing for over a quarter of a century since 1998 and has since acquired the character of systematic, meaningful interaction. He noted that the legal systems of the two states have much in common, and the similarity of certain institutional and procedural approaches creates a proper foundation for practical experience exchange. He emphasized that the professional dialogue between the courts deepens the shared understanding of the fundamental values of European legal civilization – human dignity, freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

Judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine informed the guests about the current state of reforms in constitutional justice, in particular about the new procedure for selecting candidates for judicial positions in the Court and the critical importance of timely filling vacancies for the stable operation of the Court. It was emphasized that even in wartime, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine does not suspend its mission – protecting constitutional human rights and freedoms and the inviolability of democratic principles. Every decision of the Court today carries special weight for preserving the constitutional order and the resilience of the state's legal system.

Participants paid special attention to the measurable outcomes of cooperation between the courts. A key event of the past year was the familiarization visits of judges and Secretariat staff of the CCU to the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic in February 2026, organized with the support of the OSCE Support Program for Ukraine. These visits have already yielded two concrete results.

First, access to Czech constitutional jurisprudence has become a reality for Ukrainian lawyers. Directly following discussions during the visits, the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic launched an AI assistant in the Ukrainian language within its NALUS decision database. This significantly facilitated access for Ukrainian judges, lawyers, and researchers to the practice of the Czech constitutional jurisdiction body – and at the same time transformed Czech judicial practice into an effective tool for comparative legal analysis in the CCU's own deliberative processes.

Second, the Czech experience is of particular importance for further improving the legislative framework for the functioning of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The disciplinary proceedings model for judges of the Czech Constitutional Court was identified by the CCU as one of the most relevant benchmarks for Ukraine. The knowledge gained during the visits directly influenced the CCU's position in the discussion of the draft law on disciplinary responsibility of the Court's judges: the adapted Czech institutional model of disciplinary proceedings was presented during parliamentary discussions in May 2026 as a proposal for Ukrainian legislative regulation.

The participants of the meeting called these two examples a clear confirmation that institutional dialogue between the courts is already converting into concrete, practically applicable results.

The parties agreed on further project cooperation with the OSCE Support Program for Ukraine aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, improving the quality of preparation and argumentation of its decisions, developing the Court's communication policy, and further advancing Ukraine's path toward European integration.

The meeting became another stage of the professional dialogue of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine with the Czech Republic and the OSCE and outlined the guidelines for further practical cooperation.

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