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Taras Kachka will work at the Representation of Ukraine to the EU

11:56, 17 July 2026 136
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According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will combine this work with the function of trade representative.
Taras Kachka will work at the Representation of Ukraine to the EU
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Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka will now work at the Representation of Ukraine to the EU – in Brussels.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Taras Kachka will work at the Representation of Ukraine to the European Union in Brussels and simultaneously perform the duties of Ukraine's trade representative.

The President noted that a number of important things have already been done, and now it is necessary to develop more sectoral, detailed activity to pass the already opened clusters in negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's accession and focus on communication both with the EU institutions and with the national governments of EU countries to open the next clusters.

"We are expecting decisions on four more clusters. I believe that Taras will be able to implement this most effectively at the Representation of Ukraine to the EU – in Brussels. Considering also Taras's high efficiency and experience in trade policy, he will combine this work with the EU with the function of Ukraine's trade representative within the framework of our bilateral trade agreements with key partners. Government officials and the diplomatic team of the Office will support Taras in fulfilling the assigned tasks," said Zelenskyy.

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