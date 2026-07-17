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July 17 is celebrated as World Day for International Criminal Justice

10:46, 17 July 2026 108
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On July 17, the world celebrates the World Day for International Criminal Justice — a date established in honor of the adoption of the Rome Statute.
July 17 is celebrated as World Day for International Criminal Justice
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On Friday, July 17, the world celebrates the World Day for International Criminal Justice. It was on this day in 1998 that the Rome Statute was adopted — an international treaty that laid the legal foundation for the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

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The purpose of this date is to remind about the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law, ensuring the inevitability of accountability for the most serious international crimes, and strengthening the role of international justice.

The World Day for International Criminal Justice is also intended to unite the international community around the protection of human rights, support for victims of war and international crimes, combating impunity, and preventing acts that threaten peace, security, and the well-being of humanity.

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