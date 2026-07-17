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Ukraine Will Open the SSU and Foreign Intelligence Service Archives Regarding the Tragic Events of the 20th Century in Volhynia?

19:34, 17 July 2026 168
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Ukraine also plans to increase the number of permits for search and exhumation works and strengthen cooperation with Poland.
Ukraine Will Open the SSU and Foreign Intelligence Service Archives Regarding the Tragic Events of the 20th Century in Volhynia?
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President VolodymyrZelenskyy held a meeting dedicated to state policy on the Polish direction. Following its results, a number of decisions were made, including regarding the opening of archives, expanding search and exhumation works, as well as strengthening cooperation with Poland.

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As the Head of State reported, Ukraine's priority is the development of good-neighborly, equal, and mutually beneficial relations with Poland, based on mutual respect.

"Poland has significantly supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, and we are grateful to Poland. The defense of Ukraine's independence directly means strengthening Poland's independence, and the security challenges facing Europe can only be resolved through cooperation, including cooperation among the free nations of our region," emphasized the President.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to implement several key steps. In particular, new decisions are expected to be adopted soon on the diplomatic front.

In addition, all archives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine regarding the tragic events of the 20th century in Volhynia will be opened.

The President also announced the preparation of decisions that will allow granting a significant additional number of permits for conducting search and exhumation works. According to him, Ukraine together with the Polish side must ensure greater capacity for carrying out such activities.

During the meeting, possible formats for expanding intersocietal dialogue between Ukraine and Poland were also discussed.

Separately, Zelenskyy reported that he agreed with the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Oleksandr Alfiorov, on expanding the institution's capabilities. The President instructed to prepare systematic proposals to strengthen the Institute's work and appealed to government officials and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada to consider the possibility of increasing its financial and other support.

"Appropriate capacities are needed for the dignified representation of Ukrainian interests," noted the Head of State.

 

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