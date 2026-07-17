Former Heads of Commercial Courts and a Judge to be Tried for Demanding Over $1 Million Bribe

NABU and SACPO have sent to court the case of former heads of commercial courts and a judge for demanding over $1 million in bribes.

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The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have submitted an indictment to the court regarding former heads of the commercial court of one of the regions and a former judge of the appellate commercial court. They are accused of demanding unlawful benefits for making court decisions and illegally influencing judges.

As reported by NABU, according to the investigation, an entrepreneur was offered to secure the adoption of "necessary" decisions in cases considered by the appellate commercial court for over 1 million US dollars.

According to the investigation, later a judge of the appellate commercial court was involved in implementing the scheme. For a reward, she ensured the adoption of one of the court decisions.

NABU detectives and SACPO prosecutors documented the transfer of 75,000 US dollars. Part of these funds was found directly on the judge.

In December 2024, two suspects were notified of suspicion, and another one in May 2025.

In November 2025, the pre-trial investigation in the case was completed, and now the indictment has been sent to court for substantive consideration.

SAP reported that the actions of the suspects were qualified depending on the circumstances of their participation in illegal activities:

- the judge who made the court decision and received money for it – under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

- one of the accomplices – under Part 4 of Article 189, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

- another person – under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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