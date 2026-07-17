The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense

After personnel changes, the CMU began reorganizing the central executive authorities.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU), as agreed by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense, and Andriy Sybiga as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, such decisions are intended to ensure continuity of work in the fields of defense and foreign policy.

"It is important to maintain continuity of work in the fields of defense and foreign policy," he emphasized.

In addition to personnel decisions, the government has begun reorganizing the structure of central executive authorities in accordance with the decisions of the Verkhovna Rada.

In particular, the CMU is restoring the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, creating a separate Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, and also separating areas that were previously combined within certain departments.

According to the Prime Minister, this concerns the division of the economy and environment sectors and recovery, as well as infrastructure and transport.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. At the same time, the issue of appointing new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still under discussion.

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