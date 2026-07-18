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"School Package": When and How to Receive Financial Assistance for a First Grader

07:00, 18 July 2026 107
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The service will become available after schools enroll children in the 1st grade.
"School Package": When and How to Receive Financial Assistance for a First Grader
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Parents of future first-graders can apply for state assistance through the "School Package" programme after July 10, 2026. The commencement of payments depends on the promptness with which schools input student data into the updated AIKOM 2 system.

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According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, this year, student, teacher, and class records have been fully migrated from the old AIKOM 1 system to the enhanced AIKOM 2 platform.

Particular attention is being given to data about children who will be starting first grade in the 2026/2027 academic year. In July, the first automated exchange of information is scheduled to calculate the one-time financial assistance within the "School Package".

To receive funds in July–August, educational institutions must promptly input the lists of enrolled first-graders into the system, along with details about their parents or legal guardians. This information is essential for subsequent identification through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Applications for assistance can be made from July 10 onwards. The service will be accessible once the data transfer from the Ministry of Education to the relevant agency is finalised.

The Ministry has stressed that errors or delays in data input could impact the payment schedule.

Assistance is not available for children residing abroad permanently or in temporarily occupied territories.

As previously mentioned by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers has issued a resolution implementing significant changes to the process of assigning and disbursing state aid to families with children. The revisions pertain to payment procedures, the utilisation of special accounts, digital services, and oversight of fund disbursements.

Resolution No. 617 dated May 15, 2026, outlines the further extension of special account use with spending control mechanisms, including through the electronic payment tool "Diia.Card." Various types of state aid, such as payments for child care up to one year, the "eYasla" programme, compensation for the "Baby package", and the "School Package" assistance, will be credited to these accounts. The allocation of funds will continue to be targeted.

 

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