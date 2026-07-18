Is It Possible to Work Part-Time During Maternity Leave Without Going to the Main Job

Legislation does not require being on leave at all workplaces.

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An employee who is on leave to care for a child until the child reaches three years of age may not go to their main job but can start working part-time. The legislation does not require terminating such leave simultaneously at all workplaces.

Leave to care for a child is a right of the employee, not an obligation. It can be arranged both at the main workplace and part-time. Therefore, the employee has the right to continue being on such leave at the main workplace and work part-time.

According to Article 179 of the Labor Code of Ukraine (LCU), at the employee's request, after the end of maternity leave, they are granted leave to care for a child until the child reaches three years of age. This article also provides the possibility to work during such leave on a part-time basis.

If the employee wants to terminate the child care leave specifically at the part-time job, they must notify the employer at least 10 days in advance and submit the appropriate application. Based on the application, an order is issued for the early termination of leave until the child reaches 3 years.

Additionally, at the part-time workplace, the employee can work under part-time conditions. For this, it is necessary to submit an application to establish such a work schedule.

If the employee is just starting a part-time job, a written employment contract is concluded with them, or they submit an application for employment. After that, the employer issues an order for hiring part-time. The application and order can immediately specify part-time conditions, for example, working at 0.25 of a full-time position.

As previously written by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, many expectant mothers believe that maternity leave automatically begins at the 30th week of pregnancy. However, the legislation allows a woman to independently choose a later start date if there are no medical contraindications.

If a pregnant employee wants to continue working after the 30th week, she can postpone the start of maternity leave. To do this, several steps must be taken.