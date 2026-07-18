Reserve+ may not work for four days: Ministry of Defense named the reason

After the completion of technical work, all application services will operate as usual.

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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that from July 18 to 22 the "Reserve+" application may be temporarily unavailable due to technical work. The department advised users to prepare their documents in advance.

It is noted that technical work on the application will mostly be carried out at night, but the Ministry of Defense recommends having a physical document on hand – to download the PDF version in advance.

To do this, on the main screen of the application, you need to press the "+" button and select the "Download PDF" option.

If possible, it is also recommended to print the document.

After the completion of technical work, all application services will operate as usual.

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