Who Has the Right to Check Military Registration Documents in 2026: Powers of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Police During Mobilization

During martial law, special military registration rules apply: we explain who and how can conduct inspections.

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Martial law and general mobilisation continue in Ukraine, with the Verkhovna Rada regularly extending it based on relevant presidential decrees. During this period, men aged 18 to 60 are required to carry military registration documents and present them upon request by authorised persons.

Concurrently, the legislation establishes obligations not only for citizens but also for representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centres (TRSSC), who are responsible for inspecting military registration documents.

The procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilisation, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 560 dated 16 May 2024, defines the process for conducting such inspections. Specifically, an authorised TRSSC representative must not only check a citizen's documents but also identify themselves and present documents confirming their status and authority.

Who Has the Right to Check Military Registration Documents

Military registration document checks can be conducted by more than just TRSSC employees. Special notification groups are formed to carry out notification activities.

According to paragraphs 42–44 of the Procedure approved by Resolution No. 560, notification groups are formed by order of the head (chief) of the district or city state administration (military administration) upon the proposal of the head of the respective district (city) TRSSC.

Such groups may include representatives of:

territorial recruitment and social support centers;

structural units of district and city state administrations (military administrations);

executive bodies of village, settlement, and city councils;

the National Police.

Persons included in the notification groups are determined by orders of the heads of the respective bodies whose representatives are involved in the activities.

A separate order from the head of the district (city) TRSSC organises the work of such groups, determining group leaders, routes, timing, and procedures for conducting activities.

What Documents the TRSSC Representative Must Present

During the inspection of military registration documents, the TRSSC representative must confirm that they have the appropriate authority.

According to paragraph 54 of Resolution No. 560, the authorised TRSSC representative is obliged to state their:

last name, first name, patronymic (if any), and position;

present a document proving their identity. This can be a Ukrainian citizen's passport, service ID, officer's ID, or military ID;

present a service ID of the person authorised to deliver summonses.

The service ID confirms the status of the person authorised to deliver summonses.

Such an ID is valid only within the territory of the issuing body and is valid provided the identity document is presented.

When the Police Can Detain and Deliver a Person to the TRSSC

During the inspection of military registration documents, TRSSC representatives, police officers, and State Border Guard Service representatives check whether a citizen is registered for military service.

TRSSC and police officers verify the personal data of the person, and the information indicated in the military registration document, against the data of the Unified State Register of conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service.

If, during the inspection, violations of military registration rules established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1487, the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation," or discrepancies between the military registration document and the register information are found, the head of the notification group proposes that the liable person or reservist (except those liable for military service in the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies) proceed to the district or city TRSSC. This may be necessary for registration, a medical examination to determine fitness for military service, clarification of personal data, or verification of information with the register data. A summons is issued and delivered to the citizen for this purpose.

Additionally, if the liable person or reservist refuses to receive the summons, the authorised representative draws up an act of refusal.

Such an act:

is signed by at least two members of the notification group;

is announced to the citizen;

is submitted to the head of the district (city) TRSSC for deciding on bringing the person to administrative responsibility;

is registered in the respective territorial recruitment center.

The National Police has the authority to carry out administrative detention in cases provided for by Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Administrative detention is also possible if a citizen refuses to receive a summons or refuses to proceed to the TRSSC. In such cases, detention is carried out by a police officer who is part of the notification group.

Earlier, "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" wrote that a police officer at a checkpoint or during events involving the TRSSC does not have the automatic right to view the contents of a mobile phone. Grounds for document checks are defined by Article 32 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" and provide for specific cases, including the presence of signs of an offense, a person being wanted, or the operation of a special legal regime.

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