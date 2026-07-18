Hungary blocked the opening of two clusters on Ukraine's EU accession — media

The Hungarian delegation applied selective tactics regarding the opening of clusters.

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On Friday, July 17, a meeting of the EU Council working group on enlargement took place, during which Hungary refused to start the process of opening the second and third negotiation clusters for Ukraine. At the same time, Budapest agreed to open the third cluster for Moldova.

However, this option of separating the countries was not supported by the majority of EU member states, so the decision was not made at all, writes "EU Pravda".

At the working group meeting, participants discussed the results of the screening of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova. The goal was to approve these results and send official letters to both countries requesting their negotiation positions to the EU.

Due to the lack of consensus, EU diplomats decided to return to approving the screening results of the clusters at the next working group meeting, which will take place on July 22. This meeting will be the last before the summer break in the work of European institutions.

The first meeting of enlargement experts in Brussels after the summer holidays will take place on September 1.

Earlier, the European Union opened for Ukraine the sixth negotiation cluster called "External Relations".

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