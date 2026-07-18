Not all Seas Are Safe for Recreation – Where in Europe the Water Is the Cleanest and Where There Are Risks

Cyprus topped the ranking with 100% excellent bathing areas.

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The European Environment Agency (EEA) has released its annual report on water quality at bathing sites, revealing which European countries offer the cleanest waters for tourists and where beach conditions raise concerns.

The ranking assessed not only coastal areas but also recreational spots on inland waters, with over 22,000 bathing sites checked across the European Union.

The report indicates that 96% of all bathing areas in the EU meet the minimum water quality standards, with 85% of sites achieving the highest rating of "excellent" quality.

Cyprus topped the ranking, with 100% of its checked bathing areas receiving the highest rating, followed by Greece at 97.1% and Bulgaria at 96.9%. Other countries recognised for having clean waters include Austria (96.5%), Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Malta, Lithuania, Spain, and Croatia.

Experts note that these high water quality standards make these destinations safer for tourists planning summer seaside getaways.

Conversely, Albania recorded the

poorest results, with only 16.8% of bathing areas receiving an "excellent" rating, and around 23% of waters deemed low quality due to significant fecal bacteria contamination.

Despite this, Albania has seen a rise in popularity as a tourist destination in recent years due to its picturesque beaches and affordable holiday prices.

Other countries with lower ratings included Estonia (56.9% excellent sites), Poland (58.7%), Hungary (64%), and Belgium (67.9%).

Experts highlight that water pollution can pose health risks, with Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria and intestinal enterococci potentially entering waters due to sewage issues or runoff from agricultural areas following heavy rains.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, when planning a vacation or trip, it is crucial not only to select a route but also to carefully review the tourist service conditions. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection underscores that consumers have the right to safe, quality services and reliable information about them.