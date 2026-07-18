What documents are required to enter Poland and how much money do you need

A foreigner entering the territory of Poland must have financial resources of at least 300 zlotys.

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The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reminded which documents are necessary to enter Poland.

Among them:

1. a valid biometric international passport

2. a document confirming the residence permit in Poland (an electronic document of temporary protection in the mObywatel mobile application, a temporary or permanent residence card, a resident card, a valid visa); a document confirming the residence permit in another EU country; or unused visa-free days in the Schengen area (if you stayed in the Schengen area under the visa-free regime, you must have used no more than 90 days within the last 180 days)

3. medical insurance if you enter Poland for tourist purposes and do not have the right to free medical care in Poland. This will allow you to receive medical assistance in Poland if necessary and avoid significant expenses in case of urgent health problems.

4. financial resources sufficient to cover the costs of the planned stay and the return trip to the country of origin or residence, or the costs of transit to a third country that will grant entry permission, or a document confirming the possibility of obtaining such resources according to the law. A foreigner entering the territory of the Republic of Poland must have financial resources of at least:

300 zlotys if the planned stay does not exceed 4 days;

75 zlotys for each day of the planned stay if the planned stay exceeds 4 days;

200 zlotys for return to Ukraine if there is no purchased return ticket

or the equivalent of this amount in foreign currency.

"If you still use a non-biometric passport, then when entering Poland you must have a valid Schengen / Polish national visa or a valid residence permit in Poland (residence card, resident card, electronic Diia.pl certificate, etc.) or in any other Schengen zone country," the embassy stated.

They also added that if a person loses their international passport in a country outside the Schengen area and wants to return to Ukraine through Poland (another Schengen country), they need to:

1. Contact the consular institution of Ukraine in the country of stay and obtain an identity certificate for return to Ukraine (the so-called "white passport").

2. After that, apply to the Polish consulate to obtain a visa to enter Poland (transit country).

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