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A woman applied to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center to have her license entered into the register, but she encountered problems

11:31, 18 July 2026 140
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During verification through state registers, the administrator detected signs of a forged driver's license.
A woman applied to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center to have her license entered into the register, but she encountered problems
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In Kherson, specialists from the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discovered a forged driver's license. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

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“An electronic request was received at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Kherson from a local resident asking to enter her driver's license into the register,” the agency stated.

During verification through state registers, the administrator detected signs of a forged driver's license. It was established that the form with the series and number of the driver's license was issued to another person. Additionally, the issuing department does not match the document. Due to this, the collected materials were sent to the National Police.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs service center reminded that the use of forged documents is a violation of the law and entails criminal liability.

They also added that all payments are made only via official details; administrators do not conduct correspondence in messengers; a "purchased" driver's license "online" is a fake.

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