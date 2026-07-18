How to Register an Apartment in the State Register: When the Service Is Free and When It Costs 16 Thousand UAH

How much it costs to enter an apartment into the State Register in 2026: current rates.

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Apartment owners who wish to register information about their property in the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate can do so either free of charge or for a fee, the amount of which depends on the timing of the state registration.

In some cases, ownership rights that arose before 2013 are registered without an administrative fee, while urgent processing within two hours requires a payment of over 16 thousand UAH.

Applicants also need to prepare a specified package of documents and contact an authorised state registration entity.

Cost of Entering an Apartment in the State Register

Registering an apartment in the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate costs between 330 UAH and 16,640 UAH, depending on the timing of the state registration. Meanwhile, for certain objects, the procedure may be free of charge.

The administrative fee for state registration of ownership rights depends on the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons.

Currently, the following administrative fees are established:

free of charge — for real estate objects whose ownership rights arose before 2013 (re-registration);

330 UAH — state registration in the general procedure (within 5 working days);

3,330 UAH — urgent registration within 2 working days;

6,660 UAH — urgent registration within 1 working day;

16,640 UAH — urgent registration within 2 hours.

At the same time, if applying to a notary, in addition to the administrative fee, their services are additionally paid for.

Where to Apply for Apartment Registration

Documents for entering information into the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate can be submitted:

to the Administrative Services Centre (CNAP);

to the state registration entity;

to a notary.

Required Documents for Registering an Apartment

For state registration, it is necessary to prepare and submit:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

registration number of the taxpayer's record card (RNOKPP);

title documents for the apartment (purchase-sale agreement, gift agreement, privatization certificate, inheritance certificate, or another document confirming ownership rights);

technical passport — in cases where it is required by the state registrar;

document confirming payment of the administrative fee, if the service is paid.

After submitting the documents, the state registrar or another authorised entity conducts the state registration of ownership rights within the timeframes depending on the procedure chosen by the applicant.

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