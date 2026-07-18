  1. In Ukraine

Enemy struck a passenger train with a drone in Zaporizhzhia

13:09, 18 July 2026 111
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
People are in shelter and will be transported to Zaporizhzhia by buses.
Enemy struck a passenger train with a drone in Zaporizhzhia
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Saturday, July 18, Russians carried out drone strikes on a passenger train in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

“Thanks to the prompt warning from the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring group, all passengers, as well as the locomotive and train crews, were evacuated in time. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. People are in shelter and will be transported to Zaporizhzhia by buses organized with the operational assistance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration,” the statement reads.

It is noted that train traffic in the region will be carried out according to the dispatcher schedule with enhanced monitoring group control.

“Passengers of trains to/from Zaporizhzhia are asked to pay attention to personalized notifications about trips in the Ukrzaliznytsia app,” Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Photo source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 6k
Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 7k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 7k
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

13:08, 17 July 2026 3k
Supreme Court: A child's perception of their surname is primarily shaped by the mother’s influence, not by peers' mockery

Supreme Court: A child's perception of their surname is primarily shaped by the mother’s influence, not by peers' mockery

13:30, 17 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Resolution 821 Returns: The Cabinet Tries to Restore "Manual Control" Over Pension Payments Through the Supreme Court

The legal dispute over the procedure for enforcing court decisions on pension payments is reaching its final stage: the Cabinet of Ministers is not only appealing the cancellation of Resolution 821 but is also requesting the temporary reinstatement of illegal restrictions during the case review.

A Report Does not Guarantee Dismissal: When a Military Unit Has the Right to Refuse and When Its Actions Can Be Appealed

Due to a misunderstanding of the procedure, many servicemen face delays in the consideration of reports or receive refusals, which they then try to appeal in court.

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

The MSEC reform has led to a wave of external care refusals.

Who Has the Right to Check Military Registration Documents in 2026: Powers of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Police During Mobilization

During martial law, special military registration rules apply: we explain who and how can conduct inspections.

Moratorium on Inspections During the War: The Cabinet Introduced New Guarantees for Affected Businesses

The register of damaged property and zones of risky farming will serve as grounds for exemption from inspections of compliance with orders.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]