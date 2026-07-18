Enemy struck a passenger train with a drone in Zaporizhzhia

People are in shelter and will be transported to Zaporizhzhia by buses.

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On Saturday, July 18, Russians carried out drone strikes on a passenger train in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

“Thanks to the prompt warning from the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring group, all passengers, as well as the locomotive and train crews, were evacuated in time. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. People are in shelter and will be transported to Zaporizhzhia by buses organized with the operational assistance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration,” the statement reads.

It is noted that train traffic in the region will be carried out according to the dispatcher schedule with enhanced monitoring group control.

“Passengers of trains to/from Zaporizhzhia are asked to pay attention to personalized notifications about trips in the Ukrzaliznytsia app,” Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Photo source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

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