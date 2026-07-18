The NBU announced which new security features appeared on the 2000 hryvnia banknote

The 2000 hryvnia banknote contains more than 20 security features.

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As is known, the National Bank of Ukraine announced the expansion of the hryvnia denomination range — a new 2000 hryvnia banknote is being introduced into cash circulation. The new note will enter circulation on September 4, 2026.

The NBU noted that the new banknote continues the modern banknote series, its design concept and security system generally correspond to the modified banknotes of 100, 200, 500, and 1,000 hryvnia denominations from 2014–2019.

They emphasized that it contains more than 20 security features, which will allow guaranteed detection of counterfeit banknotes both during automated sorting and processing, as well as during visual and tactile inspection.

At the same time, the most modern and convenient for citizens are the optically variable elements, which we have enhanced in this banknote.

“This is the SPARK element, which gradually changes color when viewing the banknote from different angles from purple to golden-green, and a new “window” security thread with a combined optically variable effect.

This is the world’s first banknote to use a unique “window” security thread AnimaTM Colour — polychromatic and animated — to enhance protection,” the NBU stated.

The thread’s design was developed on order of the National Bank in blue and yellow color scheme. When tilting the banknote, a movement effect and image change are observed — the Trident changes to the hryvnia sign. This thread, as a new product, was presented by the manufacturer only at the end of April 2026, and now it has already been implemented on the new banknote.

Additionally, the National Bank explained, whether ATMs and payment terminals need to be reconfigured for the new banknote and how long this might take.

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