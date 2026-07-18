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262 Items Added: Expanded the List of Prohibited Software for Use

14:03, 18 July 2026 243
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The list of software and communication equipment prohibited for use has been expanded to 1,341 items.
262 Items Added: Expanded the List of Prohibited Software for Use
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The State Service of Special Communications reported that it has expanded the list of software and communication (network) equipment prohibited for use from 1,079 to 1,341 items. The new 262 items include software and equipment from several sanctioned companies.

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The update was made based on the systematic work of the Department of State Control in the field of information protection and cybersecurity of the State Service Administration, processing current and new decisions of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine.

Within this work, an analysis of software products and communication equipment related to sanctioned entities is conducted to timely reflect such information in the list and minimise the risks of their use in the public sector.

In particular, the list was supplemented with products from LLC "DoubleGIS", including digital cartographic services, geographic information databases, API/SDK, navigation, reference, analytical, advertising, logistics, and business services of 2GIS.

The list also includes solutions from LLC "Code Security", covering software and hardware-software complexes for cybersecurity: firewalls and VPN gateways "Continent", workstation and server protection tools Secret Net, MDM solutions, virtualisation and cloud protection systems, trusted boot tools "Sobol", cryptographic gateways, and hardware platforms for secure networks.

A separate group of updates consists of products from JSC "Positive Technologies" – software and network equipment for cybersecurity, including vulnerability monitoring and management systems, SIEM/XDR/NDR solutions, security scanners, WAF, sandbox, industrial network protection tools, as well as next-generation hardware firewalls PT NGFW and network modules for them.

Additionally, the list includes products from companies sanctioned according to Presidential Decrees No. 587/2026 and No. 588/2026, aimed against suppliers of equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex and persons associated with propaganda activities. In particular, it includes products from JSC "Akmotron" – specialised software for measurement automation, hardware-software measurement complexes, emulators and testers for 5G/LTE/NB-IoT networks, BERT testers, signal analyzers, spectrum analyzers, loops, and antenna-feeder paths.

The list was also supplemented with products from LLC "SMTtech", including software and hardware-software solutions for electronics manufacturing automation, such as the MES system MESsmt, microclimate monitoring system, and the QR VIEW complex for marking recognition.

You can view the updated list at this link.

 

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