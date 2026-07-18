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Up to 5,100 Hryvnia Pension Supplement in July: Who Will Receive Increased Payments

16:09, 18 July 2026 210
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Increased payments are provided for families of deceased and missing servicemen who receive a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner.
Up to 5,100 Hryvnia Pension Supplement in July: Who Will Receive Increased Payments
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In July 2026, the minimum pension payments for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens, granted due to the loss of a provider, will increase. The new social guarantees apply to the families of deceased and missing servicemen.

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Minimum payment — 10,020 hryvnias

The state ensures a minimum pension of 10,020 hryvnias to families where two or more members receive payment due to the loss of a provider. Exceptions are disabled parents and the surviving spouse. The same guaranteed minimum is offered to families with two or more children of the fallen defender.

Following the revision of state guarantees, this amount rose by 3,920 hryvnias compared to the previous sum.

Who is entitled to payments of 12,810 hryvnias

A higher guaranteed minimum of 12,810 hryvnias is set for disabled family members of servicemen who died or went missing.

The following are eligible for this payment:

  • mother or father of the deceased serviceman;

  • wife or husband;

  • children receiving state social assistance instead of a pension.

After updating the state guarantees, the minimum payment for this category increased by 5,100 hryvnias.

Submitting an application

For citizens already receiving a pension due to the loss of a provider, the recalculation will be automatic. There is no need to contact the Pension Fund or submit new documents.

If the payment is being arranged for the first time, it is necessary to contact the relevant department of the agency where the deceased or missing serviceman served, or the Pension Fund of Ukraine directly.

Documents required

To apply for a pension or state social assistance, you must submit:

  • an application;

  • an identity document;

  • taxpayer registration number;

  • the serviceman’s death

    certificate;

  • documents proving family ties;

  • other necessary documents depending on the circumstances.

A pension due to the loss of a provider is granted in cases where a serviceman died during service or from wounds, concussion, injury, or illness received while on official duty.

 

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