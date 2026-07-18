Utility Benefits in 2026: Who Can Get a Discount and What Income Is Required

In 2026, certain categories of Ukrainians can apply for a benefit on housing and utility payments provided they meet the established income criteria.

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Ukrainians with low incomes who belong to categories defined by law can take advantage of a state benefit for housing and utility payments, thereby reducing their monthly expenses.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine emphasizes that the right to the benefit is determined based on the average monthly total family income. To qualify, the income per person over the last six months must not exceed the threshold set for receiving the tax social benefit.

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, in 2026 this threshold is 4,660 hryvnias per person per month.

If a family meets the established income criterion, the benefit can be granted to:

persons with disabilities acquired during military service;

parents, husbands, wives, and children of servicemen who died, passed away, or went missing during service;

citizens classified in categories I and II of those affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident, as well as widows or widowers of liquidators and guardians of their children;

rehabilitated persons who became pensioners or acquired disabilities due to political repression;

widows and widowers of participants in the liquidation of other nuclear accidents and tests, if they have not remarried;

veterans of military service, internal affairs bodies, National Police, and other law enforcement agencies, as well as their widows or widowers;

former underage prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, and other places of forced detention during World War II, including children born there;

deported citizens who have reached retirement age or have disabilities.

How to apply for the benefit

Documents can be submitted either in person or remotely.

Offline:

at any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine regardless of registration place;

through the Administrative Services Center (CNAP);

through authorized representatives of local self-government bodies or territorial communities;

by postal mail to the relevant Pension Fund department.

Online:

via the electronic services web portal or mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

using the "Diia" portal or application.

The benefit for housing and utility payments remains one of the mechanisms of state support for citizens with low incomes and persons with special social status. To be granted, it is important that the average monthly income per family member does not exceed 4,660 hryvnias and that the necessary documents are submitted in the prescribed manner.

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