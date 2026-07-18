  1. In Ukraine

Utility Benefits in 2026: Who Can Get a Discount and What Income Is Required

17:03, 18 July 2026 269
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In 2026, certain categories of Ukrainians can apply for a benefit on housing and utility payments provided they meet the established income criteria.
Utility Benefits in 2026: Who Can Get a Discount and What Income Is Required
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukrainians with low incomes who belong to categories defined by law can take advantage of a state benefit for housing and utility payments, thereby reducing their monthly expenses.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine emphasizes that the right to the benefit is determined based on the average monthly total family income. To qualify, the income per person over the last six months must not exceed the threshold set for receiving the tax social benefit.

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, in 2026 this threshold is 4,660 hryvnias per person per month.

If a family meets the established income criterion, the benefit can be granted to:

  • persons with disabilities acquired during military service;
  • parents, husbands, wives, and children of servicemen who died, passed away, or went missing during service;
  • citizens classified in categories I and II of those affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident, as well as widows or widowers of liquidators and guardians of their children;
  • rehabilitated persons who became pensioners or acquired disabilities due to political repression;
  • widows and widowers of participants in the liquidation of other nuclear accidents and tests, if they have not remarried;
  • veterans of military service, internal affairs bodies, National Police, and other law enforcement agencies, as well as their widows or widowers;
  • former underage prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, and other places of forced detention during World War II, including children born there;
  • deported citizens who have reached retirement age or have disabilities.

How to apply for the benefit

Documents can be submitted either in person or remotely.

Offline:

  • at any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine regardless of registration place;
  • through the Administrative Services Center (CNAP);
  • through authorized representatives of local self-government bodies or territorial communities;
  • by postal mail to the relevant Pension Fund department.

Online:

  • via the electronic services web portal or mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
  • using the "Diia" portal or application.

The benefit for housing and utility payments remains one of the mechanisms of state support for citizens with low incomes and persons with special social status. To be granted, it is important that the average monthly income per family member does not exceed 4,660 hryvnias and that the necessary documents are submitted in the prescribed manner.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 7k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 8k
Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 8k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 3k
The Mere Fact of a Child Living with the Father Does Not Justify Considering That He Is Raising the Child Independently — Supreme Court

The Mere Fact of a Child Living with the Father Does Not Justify Considering That He Is Raising the Child Independently — Supreme Court

21:22, 17 July 2026 3k
Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

19:00, 17 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Authorities Will Search for Waste Owners Who Dump It in Unauthorized Landfills: The Cabinet of Ministers Approved New Rules

The government has established a new procedure for identifying ownerless waste, outlining who will be responsible for abandoned refuse and what changes will be implemented.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Resolution 821 Returns: The Cabinet Tries to Restore "Manual Control" Over Pension Payments Through the Supreme Court

The legal dispute over the procedure for enforcing court decisions on pension payments is reaching its final stage: the Cabinet of Ministers is not only appealing the cancellation of Resolution 821 but is also requesting the temporary reinstatement of illegal restrictions during the case review.

A Report Does not Guarantee Dismissal: When a Military Unit Has the Right to Refuse and When Its Actions Can Be Appealed

Due to a misunderstanding of the procedure, many servicemen face delays in the consideration of reports or receive refusals, which they then try to appeal in court.

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

The MSEC reform has led to a wave of external care refusals.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]