How to Obtain a Certificate of a Recipient of State Social Assistance

To obtain the certificate, it is necessary to submit an application for the issuance of a certificate of a recipient of state social assistance.

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Persons who have been granted state social assistance in accordance with the Laws of Ukraine "On State Social Assistance to Persons with Disabilities from Childhood and Children with Disabilities" and "On State Social Assistance to Persons Who Do Not Have the Right to a Pension and Persons with Disabilities" are issued the relevant certificates. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

The procedure for processing, manufacturing, and issuing such certificates is approved by the resolution of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine dated 20.03.2026 No. 12-1, which came into force on 01.05.2026.

To obtain the certificate, it is necessary to submit an application for the issuance of a certificate of a recipient of state social assistance.

The application can be submitted:

- in person to the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine regardless of the registered/declared place of residence (stay) of the applicant (the list of service centers of the main departments of the Pension Fund of Ukraine is posted on the information page of the Pension Fund of Ukraine web portal in the "Contacts" section);

- through the electronic services web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine using a qualified electronic signature based on a qualified electronic signature certificate (after the technical capability is implemented).

If the recipient of state social assistance is a minor or legally incapacitated person, the application for the issuance of the certificate is submitted by the parents or other legal representatives of the person.

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