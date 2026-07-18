In Poltava, a court punished a serviceman for two episodes of AWOL

For two episodes of AWOL, the man received 5 years of imprisonment.

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The Poltava District Court of Poltava region delivered a verdict in a criminal case against a serviceman accused of unauthorized absence from his place of service during martial law. This was reported by the Poltava Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

The court established that the accused, serving in the National Guard of Ukraine by conscription during mobilization, twice without valid reasons left his place of service without permission. The first time he was absent from May 19 to May 24, 2025, the second time from June 17 to September 24, 2025. During this entire period, the serviceman did not perform his official duties, did not take measures to voluntarily return to the military unit, and engaged in personal matters. In both cases, his whereabouts were established by the National Police officers, after which the serviceman was returned to the unit.

During the court proceedings, the accused fully admitted his guilt, confirmed the circumstances of the offense, sincerely repented, and asked not to impose a punishment involving imprisonment. The court took sincere repentance as a mitigating circumstance, while recognizing the repeated commission of a criminal offense as an aggravating circumstance.

The court found the accused guilty under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment. Until the verdict comes into legal force, the preventive measure in the form of detention remains unchanged.

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