Lured into a Car Ride: A 29-Year-Old Man in Odessa Region Suspected of Assaulting Two Boys

The offender gained the children's trust and lured them into his car.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the Odesa region, the police detained a 29-year-old man suspected of sexual violence against two underage boys. The detainee faces life imprisonment for the crimes committed, according to the police.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was acquainted with the mother of one of the victims. The man frequently helped the woman with household chores and interacted with her 10-year-old son. Subsequently, he offered the child a ride in his car. Deliberately, the offender took the boy to a secluded location where he perpetrated violent acts against him inside the vehicle.

At a later time, the man revisited this family. On this occasion, he offered to take the 10-year-old son of his acquaintance and his 11-year-old friend swimming at a local pond. However, en route to the pond, he committed sexual acts against the older boy.

Presently, the suspect faces multiple charges of violent sexual acts against children under 14 years old. Investigators have formally requested a preventive measure from the court. The police advocate for detention in a pre-trial detention centre without the option of bail.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.