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Admission-2026: What Benefits and Quotas Applicants Can Receive

18:51, 18 July 2026 121
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The admission campaign-2026 is starting in Ukraine, during which applicants will be able to submit applications to higher education institutions, and certain categories of entrants will be able to use benefits, quotas, and special conditions.
Admission-2026: What Benefits and Quotas Applicants Can Receive
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From 19th July, Ukraine will start accepting applications to higher education institutions. Applicants who have successfully passed the national multidisciplinary test (NMT) may submit their documents through electronic cabinets, and certain categories of entrants may use special admission conditions.

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The Ministry of Education and Science has outlined who is entitled to benefits and quotas, what documents need to be prepared, and the timeframe within which the status must be confirmed.

Who Can Benefit

During the admission campaign, certain benefits can be expected by internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as children of combatants, deceased, and missing servicemen.

Upon enrolment in the contract-based form of education, such entrants may be transferred to vacant state-funded places.

To confirm the entitlement to a benefit, it is necessary to provide documents certifying the status of a defender of Ukraine and the family relationship with them, as well as a certificate of an internally displaced person (if available).

Information about the relevant category must be entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USEDE) no later than 1st October. The Ministry of Education and Science recommends doing this in advance.

Who Qualifies for Quotas

Quota-1 offers a specific portion of budget places for certain categories of entrants. It is applicable to:

  • orphans;

  • children deprived of parental care;

  • persons with disabilities of group I or II.

Documents for quota-1 can only be submitted in the year the NMT was taken. If the entrant uses test results from previous years, they forfeit the right to this quota. Nonetheless, after enrolling on a contract basis, they may be transferred to a vacant budget place.

Quota-2 is for applicants registered in temporarily occupied territories or in areas of active hostilities. A separate competition is held for reserved budget places for them.

In 2026, the rule linking the right to this quota with the date of departure from temporarily occupied territories or combat zones was abolished.

Applicants who are still in such territories or left after 1st October 2025, can enter based on NMT results or by interview at the chosen educational institution.

Those who left these territories earlier will participate in the quota-2 competitive selection based on NMT results.

The Ministry of Education emphasises that the IDP certificate alone does not grant the right to a quota. The status of the locality is verified according to the official list of territories where hostilities continue or which are occupied.

Moreover, all entrants must pass the NMT successfully, i.e. surpass the established minimum threshold in each subject.

How to Utilise the Quota

To partake in admission under special conditions, it is necessary to:

  • register an applicant’s electronic cabinet;

  • before submitting the first application, contact the admissions committee with documents confirming the right to a quota;

  • verify if the relevant category is entered in the USEDE;

  • submit applications with a note about the use of special admission conditions from 19th July until 6:00 PM on 1st August.

Regional and Sectoral Coefficients

During the admission campaign, special coefficients may be applied to the competitive score, enhancing the entrant’s chances of enrolment. They do not affect the NMT results but only increase the final competitive score of a specific application.

In 2026, the regional coefficient is 1.04 for applicants submitting documents to higher education institutions located in:

  • Mykolaiv region;

  • Zaporizhzhia region;

  • Odesa region;

  • Sumy region;

  • Kharkiv region.

This coefficient can provide an additional advantage during the competitive selection to universities in the specified regions.

 

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