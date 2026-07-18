In Chernivtsi, after two days of searching, an 8-year-old boy was found dead

After two days of continuous searches, rescuers and law enforcement officers found the body of an 8-year-old boy in the river.

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The search for the eight-year-old boy who went missing on the night of July 17 in Chernivtsi has ended. The child was found lifeless in the Prut River. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

According to law enforcement, at around three o’clock in the morning on July 17, the boy, who had an autism spectrum disorder, left the house on his own and disappeared. His mother reported the disappearance to the police.

The search operation involved police officers, rescuers, National Guard servicemen, cynologists, volunteers, and local residents. Searches were conducted both on the ground and from the air using drones.

On the second day, 62 people, 15 units of special equipment, three watercraft, seven drones, and six service dogs were involved in the operation.

The State Emergency Service noted that the search was especially difficult because the child barely spoke and had hearing impairments. Rescuers examined possible routes the boy might have taken, nearby areas, and analyzed footage from surveillance cameras.

Eventually, the child’s body was found in the Prut River. The cause of death will be determined by forensic experts.

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