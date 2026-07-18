Salaries will increase by up to 70%: cultural sector employees will have their salaries raised

The Ministry of Culture noted that the wage reform is one of the key measures of the Culture Development Strategy in Ukraine until 2030.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the first stage of the wage reform in the cultural sector.

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna, announced the launch of the wage reform in the cultural sector.

“We are increasing the official salaries of employees by up to 70% starting from January 1, 2027. The Ministry of Culture team, together with colleagues, has been working for six months to develop solutions to increase wages. At the same time, we are preparing the next stage — a transition to a modern, fair, and transparent remuneration model. People are the main value of Ukrainian culture. Therefore, our task is to make working in the cultural sector prestigious and to create conditions so that professionals remain working in Ukraine,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine — Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

The Ministry of Culture added that the wage reform is one of the key measures of the Culture Development Strategy in Ukraine until 2030. It aims to raise the prestige of work in the cultural sector, help retain professional specialists, and strengthen the capacity of cultural institutions during the war and in the post-war recovery period.

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