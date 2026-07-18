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Former Lawyers Sue Rapper Nicki Minaj Over Debts

22:29, 18 July 2026 169
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A law firm claims that the singer did not pay for legal services provided in a copyright infringement case.
Former Lawyers Sue Rapper Nicki Minaj Over Debts
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American rapper Nicki Minaj has become the defendant in a new lawsuit. Her former lawyers accuse the artist of not paying bills for legal services totaling over $300,000, TMZ reports.

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The law firm filed a lawsuit claiming that Nicki Minaj has not settled the payment for the legal services provided to her.

The lawsuit states that the company agreed to represent the singer’s interests in 2024 in a copyright infringement case. According to the lawyers, she currently owes them $229,541.

It is reported that Nicki Minaj did not respond to the lawsuit, which led the case to proceed by default judgment. The court hearing is scheduled for September, during which the court will decide whether to issue a default ruling. If this happens, the law firm may not need to prove its claims in a full court trial.

This is not the first legal case Nicki Minaj has faced recently. Earlier this year, a production team also sued her, claiming the artist did not pay a six-figure sum for completed work.

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