The NBU Reported on the Consideration of Introducing a 5000 UAH Banknote.

The National Bank clarified the issue regarding the introduction of a 2000 UAH banknote.

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As is known, the National Bank of Ukraine has announced the expansion of the hryvnia denomination range by introducing a new 2000 hryvnia banknote into cash circulation. The new banknote is scheduled to enter circulation on September 4, 2026.

The National Bank disclosed whether the consideration of introducing a 5000 UAH banknote was explored and the reasons why the 2000 UAH banknote was chosen.

"When assessing the possibility of introducing higher denomination banknotes, the National Bank primarily considers economic factors and models utilised by central banks.

Currently, the optimal highest denomination for our country is 2000 hryvnias," the regulator stated.

The NBU also highlighted that the new banknote aligns with the modern banknote series, with its design concept and security system generally in line with the updated banknotes of 100, 200, 500, and 1000 hryvnias issued from 2014 to 2019.

Furthermore, the National Bank clarified whether ATMs and payment terminals require reconfiguration for the new banknote and the estimated duration for this process.

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