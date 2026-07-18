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Weather in Ukraine on July 19: which regions will be covered by rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls

21:15, 18 July 2026 147
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The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center published the weather forecast for July 19, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rains, hail, and squalls in certain regions of the country.
Weather in Ukraine on July 19: which regions will be covered by rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls
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Meteorologists have released the weather forecast for the next day. Rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected in several regions, while most of the country will experience hot weather without significant precipitation.

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According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, tomorrow, July 19, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine.

In the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, moderate to locally heavy rains with thunderstorms will occur. During the daytime, precipitation is also possible in some districts of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Odesa regions. In some places, meteorologists predict hail and wind squalls with speeds of 15–20 m/s. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

The wind will mostly be from the south at speeds of 7–12 m/s, while in the western regions it will shift to northwesterly.

Air temperature at night will be 13–18 degrees, and along the seashore it will locally rise to 21 degrees. During the day, the air will warm up to 26–31 degrees, while in the western regions it is expected to be somewhat cooler — 22–27 degrees.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, variable cloudiness is also forecast. No precipitation is expected at night, but short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some places during the day.

The wind will be southern at speeds of 7–12 m/s. The temperature in the region at night will range from 13 to 18 degrees, during the day — 26–31 degrees. In the capital, temperatures at night are forecast to be 15–17 degrees, while during the day the mercury will rise to 29–31 degrees.

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