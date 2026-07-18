  1. In Ukraine

Perpetual Licenses: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mandatory Payments

20:57, 18 July 2026 146
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A perpetual license does not exempt business entities from fulfilling the obligations established by law.
Perpetual Licenses: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mandatory Payments
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Licensing of certain types of economic activities is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine. For business entities, a procedure is established not only for obtaining licenses but also for fulfilling the obligations related to their use. Failure to comply with such requirements may have consequences for conducting activities. The tax service reminded which rules apply to licensees in Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the tax service in the Odessa region, from January 1, 2025, licenses for the right to conduct the corresponding type of economic activity are issued without a time limit.

At the same time, Article 54 of the Law of Ukraine dated June 18, 2024, No. 3817-IX "On State Regulation of the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcohol Distillates, Bioethanol, Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, Tobacco Raw Materials, Liquids Used in Electronic Cigarettes, and Fuel" provides that a business entity is obliged, before the beginning of each subsequent annual or quarterly period, to ensure the payment of the next annual fee or the quarterly part of the annual fee for the granted license.

In addition, after making the payment, the licensee must notify the relevant licensing authority about its submission in paper or electronic form in accordance with the procedure defined by Article 42 of the Tax Code of Ukraine. This notification must specify the budget revenue classification code, the amount of the payment made, as well as the number and date of the payment instruction confirming the payment of the annual fee or the quarterly part of the annual fee for the respective license.

Control over the timeliness of payment of the annual fee or the quarterly part of the annual fee for the license is exercised by the licensing authority.

Therefore, licenses for the right to conduct the corresponding type of economic activity obtained from 01.01.2025 are perpetual, however, the business entity is obliged to ensure timely payment of the next annual fee or the quarterly part of the annual fee for the granted license and submit the relevant applications, in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 4, 2025, No. 374 "On Certain Issues of Maintaining Unified Registers of Licensees for the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcohol Distillates, Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, Tobacco Raw Materials, and Liquids Used in Electronic Cigarettes, Licensees and Places of Fuel Circulation".

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua  and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 7k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 4k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 8k
The Mere Fact of a Child Living with the Father Does Not Justify Considering That He Is Raising the Child Independently — Supreme Court

The Mere Fact of a Child Living with the Father Does Not Justify Considering That He Is Raising the Child Independently — Supreme Court

21:22, 17 July 2026 3k
Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

19:00, 17 July 2026 4k
Supplement to Pension After 70 Years: The Pension Fund Explains Who Will Not Receive 300 UAH.

Supplement to Pension After 70 Years: The Pension Fund Explains Who Will Not Receive 300 UAH.

23:30, 17 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Authorities Will Search for Waste Owners Who Dump It in Unauthorized Landfills: The Cabinet of Ministers Approved New Rules

The government has established a new procedure for identifying ownerless waste, outlining who will be responsible for abandoned refuse and what changes will be implemented.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Resolution 821 Returns: The Cabinet Tries to Restore "Manual Control" Over Pension Payments Through the Supreme Court

The legal dispute over the procedure for enforcing court decisions on pension payments is reaching its final stage: the Cabinet of Ministers is not only appealing the cancellation of Resolution 821 but is also requesting the temporary reinstatement of illegal restrictions during the case review.

A Report Does not Guarantee Dismissal: When a Military Unit Has the Right to Refuse and When Its Actions Can Be Appealed

Due to a misunderstanding of the procedure, many servicemen face delays in the consideration of reports or receive refusals, which they then try to appeal in court.

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

The MSEC reform has led to a wave of external care refusals.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]