How to Pass Identification in 2026: There Are Five Ways

You can check the date of the last verification in the PFU cabinet.

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The Pension Fund has provided guidance on how to undergo identification in 2026. The agency has outlined 5 methods:

Online using Diia.Signature

This is the quickest method. Simply log into your personal account on the PFU web portal using Diia.Signature. Your identity will be automatically confirmed.

Video call

Submit an application on the PFU web portal (without logging into your personal account) in the section "Application for identification via videoconference." A specialist will then contact you to arrange a video call session.

Through a diplomatic institution (abroad)

Obtain a document from a Ukrainian diplomatic institution abroad certifying that the person is alive. Submit this document to the PFU authority.

Personal visit

Visit any PFU service centre in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Due to the principle of extraterritoriality, you can apply to the nearest centre regardless of your place of registration, residence, or stay.

At an authorised bank institution

Pension or other payment recipients who receive payments through an authorised bank can undergo identification directly at the bank branch. You will need to present an identity document. The bank will then conduct the identification process and send the relevant information to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

How to check the status?

Within your account on the PFU portal, you can access the "My Identification" service. This service allows you to check the date of your last verification at any time.

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