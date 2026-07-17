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Oleksandr Poklad Appointed Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

21:57, 17 July 2026 622
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First Deputy Head of the SBU Oleksandr Poklad temporarily headed the Security Service of Ukraine.
Oleksandr Poklad Appointed Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has temporarily assigned the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine to the First Deputy Head of the SSU, Oleksandr Poklad.

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The relevant decision is enshrined in decree No. 622/2026, "On the Temporary Performance of the Duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine."

According to the decree, Oleksandr Poklad will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine until the appointment of the SSU head in the manner prescribed by law.

Other personnel changes have also taken place: the Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Andrii Sybiha, and the duties of the Head of the National Police to Maksym Tsutskiridze.

As reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", earlier the Cabinet of Ministers, with the consent of the President, appointed Yevhen Khmara as the Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Yevhen Khmara officially left the SSU after transferring to the Ministry of Defense.

 

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