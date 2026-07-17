Maksym Tsutskiridze to Temporarily Fulfil the Duties of Head of the National Police, Andriy Sybiga to Serve as Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Maksym Tsutskiridze has become the acting Head of the National Police, and Andriy Sybiga — the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs: Cabinet decision.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has made several personnel decisions, temporarily assigning the duties of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Police.

Specifically, the government has appointed Andriy Sybiga as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and simultaneously temporarily assigned him the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily assigned the duties of the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to Maksym Tsutskiridze.

Andriy Sybiga and Maksym Tsutskiridze will carry out the responsibilities of the heads of their respective departments until new leaders are appointed following the established legal procedure.

It is worth noting that on July 16, the Cabinet of Ministers made several personnel decisions, including the dismissal of Ivan Vyhivskyi from the position of Head of the National Police of Ukraine based on his resignation letter.

According to "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers, with the President's consent, previously appointed Yevhen Khmara as the acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Yevhen Khmara has officially left the SSU after transitioning to the Ministry of Defence.

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