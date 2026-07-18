Deputies Initiated a Request to Zelenskyy to Consider the Dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi

Members of Parliament initiated a parliamentary request to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to consider the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Members of Parliament have initiated a parliamentary request to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding personnel decisions concerning the senior command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the MPs.

It is important to note that according to Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, decisions regarding the senior command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are exclusively made by the President of Ukraine as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

However, parliamentarians have the right to send a parliamentary request to the President. For this, the document must receive the support of at least 226 members of parliament, after which it becomes a decision of the Verkhovna Rada.

The registered parliamentary request contains a proposal to address the President with the following demands:

Consider the issue of dismissing General Oleksandr Syrskyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Consider the issue of appointing a new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine based on criteria of professional efficiency and orientation towards measurable technological results.

Initiate the introduction of a procedure for regular reporting by the senior military command to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in a closed session in order to restore the balance of democratic civilian control.

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