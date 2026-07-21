  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

Employee Dismissed for Absence During Remote Work: Supreme Court Defined the Limits of Evidence Evaluation

09:24, 21 July 2026 186
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The employer must prove the legality of the dismissal, and the appeal court cannot substitute the grounds stated in the dismissal order.
Employee Dismissed for Absence During Remote Work: Supreme Court Defined the Limits of Evidence Evaluation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

If an employer dismisses an employee for absence, the court cannot recognize such dismissal as lawful by actually referring to another ground — failure or improper performance of job duties. This conclusion was reached by the Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court, which annulled the appellate court’s ruling in a dispute regarding the dismissal of a company’s general director.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The court also noted that remote work mode itself does not exempt an employee from the obligation to perform their job functions. At the same time, it is the employer’s responsibility to prove the existence of a lawful ground for dismissal, and the court, when considering a labor dispute, is not entitled to recognize the dismissal as lawful based on circumstances not cited by the employer in the dismissal order.

Case Circumstances

The plaintiff worked as the general director of the company since 2017. In August 2023, he was dismissed under paragraph 4 of part one of article 40 of the Labor Code of Ukraine — for absence without leave.

The employee disagreed with the dismissal and appealed to the court. He stated that in June 2022, remote work was introduced at the enterprise for the duration of martial law. According to the order, he had the right to independently determine his workplace, informed the employer of the address from which he would work, and claimed that he performed his duties remotely during this entire period. Additionally, the plaintiff indicated that the dismissal order was signed by a person who, in his opinion, did not have the appropriate authority, and that a final settlement was not made upon his dismissal.

The employer, in turn, argued that the employee was absent from the enterprise on August 23, 24, and 25, 2023. Based on inspections, absence reports were drawn up, an official investigation was conducted, after which the employment contract was terminated under paragraph 4 of part one of article 40 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

Decisions of Lower Courts

The district court denied the claim. In particular, it questioned the order introducing remote work due to violations of its registration rules and concluded that the plaintiff did not refute the fact of absence without leave.

The appellate court amended the reasoning part of the decision. It noted that the mere fact of violation of the order registration rules does not make it inadmissible evidence, but left the denial of the claim unchanged.

The appellate court reasoned that although remote work was introduced, the plaintiff did not prove actual performance of work remotely during the disputed period. According to the court, the case materials did not contain evidence of him performing job duties remotely, and the plaintiff himself could not explain what work he performed.

Supreme Court’s Conclusions

The Civil Cassation Court disagreed with these conclusions.

The Supreme Court noted that the employer dismissed the employee precisely for absence without leave, i.e., absence from work without valid reasons. However, the appellate court, while leaving the denial of the claim unchanged, actually justified the legality of the dismissal by the fact that the plaintiff did not prove proper performance of work remotely.

According to the Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court, in this way the appellate court effectively substituted the grounds for dismissal.

The court emphasized that the assessment of possible failure or improper performance of job duties cannot replace the verification of the legality of dismissal for absence without leave. If the employer dismissed the employee under paragraph 4 of part one of article 40 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, the court must verify the existence of grounds specifically for such dismissal, and not justify it by other circumstances not mentioned by the employer in the dismissal order.

The Supreme Court also noted that neither the order introducing remote work nor the job description of the general director provided for the employee’s obligation to report on the work performed remotely. Moreover, the case materials do not contain evidence of the employer’s proper organization of remote work, in particular the definition of communication and interaction procedures between the parties.

Separately, the Civil Cassation Court emphasized that according to ILO Convention No. 158 and established Supreme Court practice, it is the employer’s responsibility to prove the existence of a lawful ground for dismissing an employee. At the same time, the court is not entitled to recognize the dismissal as lawful based on circumstances unrelated to the dismissal by the employer.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

In case 538/1991/23, the Supreme Court concluded that the appellate court prematurely resolved the dispute, incompletely established circumstances relevant to the correct resolution of the case, and violated procedural law norms.

As a result, the Civil Cassation Court partially satisfied the employee’s cassation appeal, annulled the decision of the Poltava appellate court, and sent the case for a new hearing to the appellate court.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 8k
The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

10:00, 20 July 2026 5k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 17k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 9k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 4k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 10k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

The right to a mandatory share in inheritance arises directly from the law, and its violation may be grounds for declaring the certificate of inheritance rights invalid.

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

The bill proposes to significantly expand social and legal guarantees for civilians who performed confidential tasks in the interests of Ukraine's state security.

The Supreme Court confirmed the right to citizenship without documents: The State Migration Service cannot block passport issuance through the court

Is it possible to obtain a Ukrainian citizen's passport if a person has never had documents, never attended school, and belongs to a vulnerable social group?

Hostages of Macroeconomics: The NBU Does Not Plan a Quick Increase in Limits for Ukrainians Abroad

In response to a request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the NBU stated that easing currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad depends on the IMF and macroeconomic indicators, not on prices in the EU.

Authorities cannot punish solely for the mere fact of protesting: ECHR defends participants of a peaceful rally

The ECHR recognized that imposing fines on participants of a peaceful counter-protest near the congress of the ruling political party was not necessary in a democratic society.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]