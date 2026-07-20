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From July 22, the fare for the Kyiv Ring Electric Train will increase

15:50, 20 July 2026 194
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The fare for Kyiv City Express will change starting July 22.
From July 22, the fare for the Kyiv Ring Electric Train will increase
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Ukrzaliznytsia announced that the cost of a single ride on the Kyiv City Express will be aligned with the public transport tariffs in Kyiv.

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“At the same time, for passengers who regularly use the city electric train, season tickets will be introduced, allowing significant savings on daily trips. The team is currently working on implementing this solution,” the statement said.

UZ emphasized that maintaining and repairing trains, ensuring their operation, and paying for electricity is becoming increasingly expensive.

“Ticket sales revenue is no longer sufficient to cover these costs.

Additionally, the situation is complicated by the fact that since 2021, the city has not compensated Ukrzaliznytsia for the transportation of privileged passenger categories. Since the beginning of 2026, this debt has already exceeded 10 million UAH.

That is why we are forced to revise the fare and bring it to the level of public transport fares in Kyiv. However, unlike public transport, where tariffs have increased almost fourfold, the fare for the Kyiv Ring Electric Train is increasing only twofold,” the company added.

From July 22, the ticket price will be:

  • 30 UAH — in Ukrzaliznytsia and “Kyiv Digital” apps;
  • 34.20 UAH — when paying via validators or Kyiv Digital self-service terminals;
  • 36.70 UAH — at Ukrzaliznytsia self-service terminals;
  • 37 UAH — at ticket offices or directly from the traveling cashier on the train.

“All current benefits remain. Students will still be able to buy discounted tickets in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, and veterans and pensioners can obtain free travel documents at ticket offices,” UZ stated.

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