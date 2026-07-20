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Man Promised to Transfer a Soldier to Non-Combat Units Through the Military Medical Commission for $9,500

22:00, 20 July 2026 53
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The case of a middleman who promised for money to arrange a Military Medical Commission conclusion without service in combat units has been sent to court.
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The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation regarding a man who promised a serviceman for money to secure a "necessary" conclusion from the Military Medical Commission.

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What is known

According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2025, the suspect offered the serviceman assistance in passing the Military Medical Commission. He assured that he had the necessary connections among officials of one of the military hospitals and could influence the commission’s decision.

For a reward, the middleman promised to provide a conclusion according to which the serviceman could serve only in support units, training centers, or medical units, and not in combat units.

As stated by the SBI, initially the man demanded $6,500 USD. He explained that part of the money was allegedly intended for employees of the military hospital. Later, the cost of the "service" increased to $7,500 USD due to its supposed "price increase."

During several meetings, the suspect received a total of $9,500 USD from the serviceman. After that, the serviceman was issued a Military Medical Commission conclusion about fitness to serve in support units, training centers, and medical units.

The middleman will be tried for receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit (Part 3, Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article’s sanction provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At the request of the SBI investigator, an arrest was imposed on nearly 250 thousand UAH belonging to the accused to ensure possible confiscation of property.

Materials regarding illegal actions of the Military Medical Commission members and other persons involved in the scheme have been allocated into separate criminal proceedings. The investigation of these facts continues.

The indictment has been sent to court.

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