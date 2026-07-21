  1. In Ukraine

One-Off Payment of 650 Hryvnias in August: Who Is Eligible?

07:54, 21 July 2026 229
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In August 2026, certain categories of Ukrainians will receive a one-time cash payment of 650 hryvnias for Independence Day.
One-Off Payment of 650 Hryvnias in August: Who Is Eligible?
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In August 2026, some Ukrainians will receive an additional cash payment for Ukraine’s Independence Day. The amount of assistance depends on the recipient’s category; for certain citizens, it will be 650 hryvnias.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

This one-time payment is provided by the state to war veterans, their family members, and other categories of citizens defined by law.

The 650 hryvnias payment will be received by:

  • Family members of deceased war veterans and fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

  • Wives or husbands of deceased persons with war-related disabilities, if they have not remarried.

  • One of the spouses of a deceased war participant who has not remarried.

  • Widowed wives or husbands of deceased combatants.

  • Wives or husbands of victims of Nazi persecution who have not remarried and had the status of a person with a disability due to a general illness, occupational injury, or other reasons.

Is it necessary to submit an application?

For most recipients, the funds will be credited automatically along with their pension payment.

However, certain categories of citizens will need to contact authorised bodies and submit the appropriate application to receive the assistance.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 7k
The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

10:00, 20 July 2026 5k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 16k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 8k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 4k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 10k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court confirmed the right to citizenship without documents: The State Migration Service cannot block passport issuance through the court

Is it possible to obtain a Ukrainian citizen's passport if a person has never had documents, never attended school, and belongs to a vulnerable social group?

Hostages of Macroeconomics: The NBU Does Not Plan a Quick Increase in Limits for Ukrainians Abroad

In response to a request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the NBU stated that easing currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad depends on the IMF and macroeconomic indicators, not on prices in the EU.

Authorities cannot punish solely for the mere fact of protesting: ECHR defends participants of a peaceful rally

The ECHR recognized that imposing fines on participants of a peaceful counter-protest near the congress of the ruling political party was not necessary in a democratic society.

Buyers will be able to inspect sanctioned property before the auction, but after signing a confidentiality agreement — Cabinet of Ministers decision

The Cabinet of Ministers detailed the procedure for selling assets seized in favor of the state and established new rules for conducting electronic auctions.

Ex-wife threatened and insulted a serviceman: The Supreme Court prohibited her from approaching the husband and son due to the risk of repeated domestic violence

The Supreme Court upheld the restraining order, recognizing that a family conflict and a dispute over the child's place of residence do not exclude the necessity of such a protective measure.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]