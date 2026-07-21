One-Off Payment of 650 Hryvnias in August: Who Is Eligible?

In August 2026, certain categories of Ukrainians will receive a one-time cash payment of 650 hryvnias for Independence Day.

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In August 2026, some Ukrainians will receive an additional cash payment for Ukraine’s Independence Day. The amount of assistance depends on the recipient’s category; for certain citizens, it will be 650 hryvnias.

This one-time payment is provided by the state to war veterans, their family members, and other categories of citizens defined by law.

The 650 hryvnias payment will be received by:

Family members of deceased war veterans and fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

Wives or husbands of deceased persons with war-related disabilities, if they have not remarried.

One of the spouses of a deceased war participant who has not remarried.

Widowed wives or husbands of deceased combatants.

Wives or husbands of victims of Nazi persecution who have not remarried and had the status of a person with a disability due to a general illness, occupational injury, or other reasons.

Is it necessary to submit an application?

For most recipients, the funds will be credited automatically along with their pension payment.

However, certain categories of citizens will need to contact authorised bodies and submit the appropriate application to receive the assistance.

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