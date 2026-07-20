In Poland, 60-Year-Old Man Beaten for Defending Ukrainian on Tram

Due to injuries, the victim partially lost his memory.

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In the Polish city of Poznań, three unknown individuals attacked a 60-year-old man who defended a Ukrainian national on a tram. The incident occurred on 17th July, as reported by Rzeczpospolita.

The man was travelling on the tram when he witnessed three Polish individuals verbally abusing a Ukrainian. When the 60-year-old Pole intervened and defended the boy, the offenders initiated a physical altercation with him.

The offenders dragged the man off the tram at a stop and proceeded to beat him. Due to the injuries sustained, the victim suffered partial memory loss. The following day, he and his wife contacted law enforcement.

Currently, the police have interviewed witnesses, confiscated CCTV footage from surveillance cameras at the tram stop, and are working to identify the attackers.

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